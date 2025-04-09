Bengaluru 2050? ChatGPT-generated image of future city shows multiple infra projects, sparks debate

An AI-generated image imagining Bengaluru in the year 2050 has set off a flurry of discussions online, blending fascination with concern. As AI visuals become increasingly popular—riding on the Ghibli-inspired trend and futuristic themes—a new image depicting the tech capital’s urban mobility scene 25 years from now has gone viral, igniting conversations about what lies ahead for Indian metro cities. A user generated a futuristic version of Bengaluru using ChatGPT. (X/Sivasubramanyam Jayaraman)

Take a look at the post

The image, generated using ChatGPT, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Sivasubramanyam Jayaraman, a Bengaluru-based tech enthusiast. “I asked #ChatGPT: How will #Bengaluru look in terms of mobility in 2050?” he wrote, posting the AI-generated vision of the city. “It imagined a city where #metro, #suburban trains, #tunnelroads, electric buses, #walking, #cycling, public spaces, #LEZ and even #congestion coexist. What do you think is missing?” he asked his followers.

The AI-generated picture packs in a futuristic mix of transport modes, many of which are currently under discussion or in various stages of development. A clear segment of the image highlights Bengaluru’s proposed suburban railway network—a key infrastructure project long in the works. Also visible is a flying drone pod, hinting at its potential role in logistics and food delivery in the coming decades.

Other notable features include electric buses, cycle lanes, and walkable public spaces—elements that are increasingly being discussed in today’s urban planning circles. The controversial tunnel road project, which has triggered heated debates among civic activists, also makes an appearance in the image, suggesting its possible realization by mid-century.

In the backdrop stands the KR Puram hanging bridge, hinting that the AI visual might be depicting a section of East Bengaluru, possibly along the traffic-heavy Outer Ring Road. Despite the emphasis on cleaner transport options like EVs and low-emission zones (LEZs), the image shows traffic congestion persisting—something the user was quick to point out. “Even with #LEZ and #EV, the image reminds us — we might reduce emissions, but congestion will still be a reality if we don’t reduce vehicle dependence,” he added in a follow-up post.

The image stirred debate among users on X. “People are still forced to walk on the road,” one user commented, while another observed, “If there are still so many cars on the road in 2050, then game over already.”