NHAI plans link road between Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway and Kolar highway: Report

To enhance regional connectivity, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to build an 18-kilometre road that will connect the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway with the Bengaluru-Kolar Highway (NH 75), reported The Times of India. The proposed link is expected to streamline travel for commuters heading towards Andhra Pradesh, particularly to towns like Chittoor and Tirupati. An aerial view shows partially opened stretch of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway in Hoskote.(AFP)

Also Read - Bengaluru 2050? ChatGPT-generated image of future city shows multiple infra projects, sparks debate

According to the report, the move follows the recent opening of a 68-kilometre stretch of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway within Karnataka. Although toll-free for now, the road is seeing increasing daily usage even as construction continues in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This operational segment currently connects Hoskote to Bethamangala (Kolar Gold Fields), but motorists are forced to rely on rural roads to complete their journeys beyond the expressway.

To address this gap, NHAI is looking to upgrade existing local and district roads near Sundarapalya and Mulbagal. Officials say this would not only create a continuous route for travelers but could also justify the eventual introduction of toll collection on the completed stretch.

“While the expressway is open, it lacks full connectivity. People exiting at Bethamangala often take village roads to reach their destinations. By improving those roads and linking them with NH 75, we can provide smoother access and increase the number of users,” an official was quoted as a saying by the publication.

Also Read - Bengaluru: Drunk man walks into unlocked houses in Indiranagar, robs and threatens woman in broad daylight

Around 2000 vehicles use expressway everyday

Currently, the expressway sees a daily footfall of 1,800 to 2,000 vehicles—a number that officials expect to rise as infrastructure improves. “Toll decisions are made at the headquarters level, but once connectivity is streamlined, it strengthens the case for it,” the official further added.

The lack of full-fledged connectivity hasn’t stopped two-wheelers from accessing the expressway, despite restrictions. This has reportedly prompted the police to step in with safety measures, while NHAI is working to regulate entry points more effectively.

With these plans, the highway authority hopes to improve traffic flow and reduce the dependency on narrow village roads, creating a faster and more efficient travel experience between Bengaluru and destinations along the Chennai corridor.