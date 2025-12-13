Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru motorists seize 50% traffic fine discount chance, pay 27 crore

ByYamini C S
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 10:50 am IST

Bengaluru's traffic department offered a 50% rebate on traffic fines, prompting a surge in settlements, collecting nearly ₹27 crore in fines. 

Bengaluru has seen a rush of motorists coming forward to clear long-overdue traffic challans following the Karnataka government’s announcement of a time-bound 50 per cent rebate on all penalties.

Within 22 days, nearly 9.5 lakh violations were cleared, raising over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.97 crore, the Bengaluru traffic department said. (HT Photo)
Within 22 days, nearly 9.5 lakh violations were cleared, raising over 26.97 crore, the Bengaluru traffic department said. (HT Photo)

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, collections touched 26.97 crore within just 22 days of the scheme’s launch on November 21.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees massive response to 50% traffic fine rebate, over 54 crore collected in 17 days

The concession, which was in force from November 21 to December 12, 2025, led to the settlement of around 9.5 lakh pending traffic violations across the city. The response was particularly strong on December 12, when motorists paid 4.53 crore to close 1.56 lakh challans in a single day.

Rolled out through a government order, the scheme allowed vehicle owners to pay only half of their accumulated violation fines. Officials believed this reduced the financial strain on citizens while enabling the traffic police to significantly cut down a huge backlog of unpaid fines.

ALSO READ | ‘Most useless police’: SP MP gets furious as Bengaluru traffic makes him late for flight, slams CM

Appreciating the public response, the city police thanked citizens for their cooperation and sense of responsibility. In a public message, the department said people had shown that accountability goes beyond words by voluntarily clearing their dues under the discount scheme.

The amount collected this year is far higher than the 5.6 crore raised during a similar drive in 2023. Authorities attributed the sharp rise to increased awareness and easier access to payments through platforms such as the KSP app, BTP ASTraM app, Karnataka One, Bangalore One, as well as walk-in centres.

The traffic police had most recently implemented a 50 per cent rebate earlier this year as well, between August 21 and September 12. That drive saw an even larger response, with 95.77 crore collected and about 34.2 lakh challans cleared.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru named among world’s top 30 cities. Here's why it made the cut

Several high-profile leaders also cleared pending fines during this rebate period. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid 2,500 to settle seven traffic violations linked to official vehicles, while BJP state president B Y Vijayendra cleared ten cases by paying 3,250.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru motorists seize 50% traffic fine discount chance, pay 27 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Bengaluru's traffic fine rebate scheme yielded impressive results, collecting Rs 26.97 crore in just 22 days, as motorists seized the opportunity to clear 9.5 lakh violations at a 50% discount. This initiative, running from November 21 to December 12, 2025, reflects increased public accountability, with previous rebate efforts also garnering substantial collections.