Bengaluru Namma Metro timings to be extended for Lok Sabha election

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Bengaluru on April 26, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to extend metro services beyond the regular operating hours. Trains will run until 12:35 am on April 27 instead of the usual scheduled time of 11.55 pm, providing commuters with additional time to travel after the polls. Bengaluru's Namma Metro will run for an extra 40 minutes after its scheduled closing time on April 26 night after voting for the Lok Sabha election.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

“In view of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 held in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024, Nemma Metro is extending its last Train services from all its four seminal stations viz Nagasandra, Silk institute, Challaghatta, Whitefield (Kadugod) at 23.55 hrs (11.55 pm),” The BMRCL, the operator of the Namma Metro, said in a release, as accessed by news agency ANI.

The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic towards all the four directions will leave at 00:35 am on April 27, the release said.

In a similar instance, ride-hailing service Rapido also announced on Wednesday that it would provide complimentary bike taxi, auto, and cab rides to differently-abled and senior citizen voters across Karnataka.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka are set to occur in two phases, with voting scheduled for April 26 and May 7. In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP secured 25 out of the 28 seats, leaving the Congress with just one seat.

(With inputs from ANI)