Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Gold powder worth 14.5 lakhs seized at Mangaluru Airport

Sep 13, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: The city is set to face power cuts and water supply interruptions today, along with an emergency meeting on the Cauvery dispute.

Bengaluru News LIVE: The city is set to witness a special emergency meeting today on the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, along with a conference of DGPs across southern states.

A lot is going on in Bengaluru, with developments in politics, health, crime, transport, traffic, weather and civic issues. (HT)

Its daily scheduled power outages are expected to continue, along with water supply interruptions in some areas as well. There have been some developments in the realm of crime, as cops cracked cases of theft and other serious issues such as sexual assault. The KSRTC also announced special buses to cater to the extra rush in passengers as the festive season kicking off, with Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner.

In other news, international flight operations commenced in terminal 2 of the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, with a flight from Saudi Airlines being the first to arrive at the terminal.

  • Sep 13, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    Man gets 10-year RI for sexually assaulting 19-yr-old disabled girl

    A Mangaluru court has sentenced a man from Dakshina Kannada district to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a disabled girl in 2015. Judge K P Preeti also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the convict, Rajesh Rai (33), from Peruvai village of Bantwal taluk, who was charged under IPC Sections 376 (2) (1) and 448 for trespassing and rape. 

    (PTI)

  • Sep 13, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    Crime: Gold powder worth 14.5 lakhs seized at Mangaluru Airport

    The Customs department officers at the Mangaluru International Airport seized 242 grams of gold powder from a passenger. The gold powder seized was valued at approximately 14.50 lakh, officials said.

    (ANI)

ByYamini C S

Karnataka to host southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru on Sept 13

Karnataka State Police organizes conference with southern states' police chiefs and Central Police Organizations.

The DG&IGP of Karnataka State is the Chairman of the conference.(PTI File Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 10:12 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Cauvery water row: Karnataka CM calls for special emergency meeting today

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called an emergency meeting today after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee recommended release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with DCM DK Shivakumar hold an emergency meeting with cabinet ministers over the Cauvery water-sharing issue. (ANI Photo)(CMO Karnataka )
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 08:30 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Netherlands PM savours Masala Chai on Bengaluru streets, goes cashless with UPI

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte snapped selfies with locals, made digital payments through UPI, and leisurely walked down the Church Street of Bengaluru.

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte shares a selfie moment with locals in Bengaluru.(X/@MinPres)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 07:16 PM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

International flight operations at Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 commence

The inaugural flight was Saudi Airlines flight SV 866 from Jeddah.

A view from the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru(Mint File)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 04:34 PM IST
BySreelakshmi B | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte meets Karnataka Deputy CM in Bengaluru

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday arrived in Bengaluru and met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte with Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar and others during the CEO Round Table Meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Arun Kumar Rao)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 03:10 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Even my corpse will not go to BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denied claims of attempting to join the BJP in the past, saying that even his "corpse" won't go to the party.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 11:34 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Power interruptions likely in Bengaluru this week: Areas, timings, other details

Bengaluru residents are in for more scheduled power outages this week in various areas due to ongoing projects.

Bengaluru observes these power cuts often in the midst of several ongoing projects. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)(AP)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 11:28 AM IST
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru News Highlights: 12 arrested for violating law during strike

Bengaluru News Highlights: The city settled into its normal rhythm as services resumed a day after the Bengaluru bandh in protest of the ‘Shakti’ scheme.

A lot is going on in Bengaluru, with developments in health, crime, politics and civic issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 12, 2023 03:00 PM IST
ByYamini C S

TN causing 'unnecessary nuisance' over Cauvery water sharing issue: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of delaying approval for the controversial Mekedatu reservoir, accusing Tamil Nadu of unnecessary opposition.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 08:33 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble spotted at Bengaluru's BMTC bus on strike day

The former spin bowler was seen commuting in BMTC’s Vayu Vajra bus from Bengaluru airport to his house.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble spotted at Bengaluru's BMTC bus on strike day
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 04:32 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bangalore bandh called off after Karnataka government's intervention

The government has already said that it is practically not possible to extend the Shakti scheme to private buses.

Bangalore bandh called off after Karnataka government's intervention
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 03:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka: Five killed as bus rams into lorry near Chitradurga

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of negligence on the part of the bus driver, a police officer said, adding that a case under section 304A of the IPC has been registered

Representational image.
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 02:45 PM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Over 7,000 dengue cases reported in Karnataka, CM instructs for measures

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launched a disease surveillance dashboard and a mobile application for effective monitoring and curbing of dengue.

Over 7,000 dengue cases reported in Karnataka, CM instructs for measures
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 02:04 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka: Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

Karnataka: Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
