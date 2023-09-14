News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: City wakes up to waterlogged streets, traffic hit
Live

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: City wakes up to waterlogged streets, traffic hit

Sep 14, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Bengaluru News LIVE: Karnataka is set to file a petition before the CWRC to express its inability to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru News LIVE: Leaders from the ruling Congress continued to maintain that there is no water to release to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, as the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute worsened. The southern state has planned to file a petition before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to express its inability to release water.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with DCM DK Shivakumar and others during the all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city prepared itself for the much anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is just around the corner. The state capital's civic body came down hard on those installing banners and posters in view of the festivities. A political spat also ensued in the state when BJP MLA Aravind Bellad alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government is "deliberately delaying" permission for celebrations of the Ganesha festival at the controversial Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

READ | Karnataka HC suggests revising school, industry timings to prevent traffic jams

Bengaluru metro’s purple line, which was set to be fully operational by Friday, is likely to be delayed as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Southern Circle was unable to give dates for the safety inspection of the stretch, according to multiple reports.

In the realm of health-related news, the Dakshina Kannada district has sounded an alert following the confirmation of Nipah virus cases in Kerala.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, your source for all LIVE news and other latest developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 14, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    Bengaluru wakes up to waterlogged streets, morning traffic hit 

    Bengaluru traffic cops issued an advisory to commuters on Thursday morning that vehicles are slow-moving due to waterlogging near the Queens junction towards Anil Kumble Circle.

ByYamini C S

Hampi Utsav to be held in February next year: Karnataka Min Zameer Ahmed Khan

In view of the drought situation in the state, it has been decided to hold world-famous Hampi Utsav in January or February next year.

Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 14, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Unique terracotta figurines dating back to 700 BCE found in Dakshina Kannada

Ancient terracotta figurines were found in Karnataka dating back to 800-700 BCE.

Of the eight figurines found, there are those representing two bovines, one mother goddess, two peacocks, a horse, a hand of a mother goddess and an unknown object. (Representational image)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 04:07 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Cauvery water row: Karnataka CM chairs all-party meet to discuss way forward

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah held a special emergency all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.(ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 02:49 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka: KSRTC announces special buses for Ganesh Chaturthi rush

State-run transport corporations in Karnataka have announced special buses across the state between September 15 and 18 in view of the Ganesha festival.

Vehicles have also been arranged to ferry passengers from various locations back to Bengaluru on September 18. (Representative Image)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 01:18 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Water supply cuts expected in multiple areas of Bengaluru due to repair projects

Water supply interruptions are likely in Bengaluru city today due to repair projects in multiple areas; 70 areas expected to be affected.

As many as 70 areas in the city are expected to be affected. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 12:44 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Modi, Shah will decide on BJP's alliance with JDS for LS polls: Yediyurappa

BJP leader Yediyurappa said PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the party leadership will decide on alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka for the 2024 polls.

Yediyurappa last week said that his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 11:49 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Bengaluru News Highlights: HD Kumaraswamy not to attend meeting on Cauvery row

Bengaluru News Highlights: The city faced power cuts and water supply interruptions today, while leaders held an emergency meeting on the Cauvery dispute.

A lot is going on in Bengaluru, with developments in politics, health, crime, transport, traffic, weather and civic issues. (HT)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 13, 2023 02:19 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Karnataka to host southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru on Sept 13

Karnataka State Police organizes conference with southern states' police chiefs and Central Police Organizations.

The DG&IGP of Karnataka State is the Chairman of the conference.(PTI File Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 10:12 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Cauvery water row: Karnataka CM calls for special emergency meeting today

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called an emergency meeting today after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee recommended release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with DCM DK Shivakumar hold an emergency meeting with cabinet ministers over the Cauvery water-sharing issue. (ANI Photo)(CMO Karnataka )
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2023 08:30 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Netherlands PM savours Masala Chai on Bengaluru streets, goes cashless with UPI

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte snapped selfies with locals, made digital payments through UPI, and leisurely walked down the Church Street of Bengaluru.

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte shares a selfie moment with locals in Bengaluru.(X/@MinPres)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 07:16 PM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

International flight operations at Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 commence

The inaugural flight was Saudi Airlines flight SV 866 from Jeddah.

A view from the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru(Mint File)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 04:34 PM IST
BySreelakshmi B | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte meets Karnataka Deputy CM in Bengaluru

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday arrived in Bengaluru and met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte with Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar and others during the CEO Round Table Meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Arun Kumar Rao)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 03:10 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Even my corpse will not go to BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denied claims of attempting to join the BJP in the past, saying that even his "corpse" won't go to the party.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 11:34 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Power interruptions likely in Bengaluru this week: Areas, timings, other details

Bengaluru residents are in for more scheduled power outages this week in various areas due to ongoing projects.

Bengaluru observes these power cuts often in the midst of several ongoing projects. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)(AP)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 11:28 AM IST
ByYamini C S
