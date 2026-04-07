Bengaluru, Eleven persons have been arrested for allegedly black marketing tickets during the IPL Cricket match held in Bengaluru on April 5, police said on Tuesday. Bengaluru police arrest 11 for black marketing IPL Cricket match tickets

A total of 28 IPL match tickets, 8 mobile phones, and WhatsApp screenshot printouts used for illegal online ticket sales, with a total value of ₹4.53 lakh have been seized from them.

"The officers and staff of the Special Enquiry Squad of CCB conducted an operation on April 5 during the IPL T20 cricket match held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. During the operation, cases were registered against persons involved in black marketing of match tickets within the limits of Cubbon Park Police Station and Chamarajapet Police Station," the police said in a release.

A total of seven cases were registered, and 11 persons were apprehended, they said.

According to officials in Cubbon Park Police Station limits, 10 persons involved in black marketing of tickets were apprehended, and 7 mobile phones, 18 IPL tickets of various denominations, WhatsApp screenshot printouts used for online ticket sale attempts, have been recovered.

While in Chamarajapet Police Station limits, one person was apprehended, and from his possession one mobile phone, 10 IPL tickets of various denominations, WhatsApp screenshot printouts used for online ticket sale attempts have been recovered.

Cases have been registered against the accused at Cubbon Park and Chamarajapet Police Stations, and further investigation is in progress, police said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, speaking to reporters here said, "They used to purchase tickets at the online rate and used to black market them at a higher price... In the future, we will also be keeping watch on social media and apps that are there and take action against those involved."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.