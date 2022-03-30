Bengaluru police arrest 4 national level swimmers for gang-raping nurse
- The incident came to light after the survivor, who works as a nurse in Bengaluru, lodged a complaint with Sanjaynagar police on Friday.
Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar police have arrested four professional swimmers on Tuesday in a gang-rape case after the survivor, who works as a nurse in a private hospital, lodged a complaint with the police.
The incident occurred on March 24, Thursday. The survivor, a 22-year-old woman, had allegedly befriended one of the accused, Rajath, on a dating app and met him for dinner at a hotel on New BEL Road. Later, Rajath reportedly invited her to his room, which he shared with three others. As per her complaint, after she went to his room, all four youths reportedly took turns and raped her.
All the four accused were in their early twenties, identified as Rajath, Shiv Rana, Dev Saroha and Yogesh Kumar, hailing from Delhi. They were reportedly training in the city and have now been sent to judicial custody.
According to reports, the victim, who came from West Bengal, added that she was also assaulted. She sought help in the early hours of Friday by calling her friends, and was rescued after they turned up at the house. She then filed a complaint with the Sanjaynagar police later in the day.
Reportedly, police sources have said that a medical examination of the victim has confirmed sexual abuse and rape. Rajath and Shiv Rana had reportedly been in the city for the past three months, renting the room where the crime happened. Their friends Dev Saroha and Yogesh Kumar had joined them a week ago for swimming practice in the city.
The accused were reportedly on the run after they learned of the police complaint. However, a special team was formed to nab the four and they were arrested from different parts of the Karnataka capital.
A news website reported that Rajath was trying to flee the city and was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, while another accused was detained near Basavanagudi, and the two others were detained near Chickpet.
A case has been registered under Section 376 D (Gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is in progress.
