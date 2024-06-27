Bengaluru police books a man for allowing kids to pop out of SUV's sunroof: Report

Bengaluru police fined a car owner for allowing his kids to pop out of the car’s sunroof while the vehicle was in traffic. Cops also warned commuters to be careful and refrain from allowing kids to pop out from the sunroofs. Bengaluru police books a man for allowing kids to pop out of SUV's sunroof

Also Read - Bengaluru police issue notice to sub-inspector after murder accused Pavitra Gowda found with make-up

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

According to a report in The Times of India, police sent a challan of ₹1000 to the vehicle owner near Marathahalli Road while his Kia Seltos had two kids gazing through its sunroof. A challan of ₹1000 was sent to the violator after an X user spotted the violation and posted it on social media.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru traffic police commissioner MN Anucheth said that anyone popping out from the sunroof would be considered as a violation and ‘unsafe driving practice. He said, “Numerous accidents happen due to people coming out of the sunroofs on roads. It is a dangerous driving practice and it will also harm other’s safety on the road. Other than safety, doing such things is illegal, and many are unaware of the rules. A ₹1000 fine will be imposed if anyone was found violating the rule."

Another senior police official told the publication that the number of people coming out of sunroofs has drastically increased in recent times. “So many people are coming out of sunroofs on busy roads and highways. It is high time that they must prioritise their own safety,” he added.