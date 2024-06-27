Bengaluru police issue notice to sub-inspector after murder accused Pavitra Gowda found with make-up

A notice has been issued to a senior sub-inspector for allegedly allowing murder accused and actress Pavitra Gowda to wear a make-up during police custody. The officer was asked to explain after Gowda was spotted with makeup while coming out from her house after mahazar. Bengaluru police issue notice to SI after Pavitra Gowda found with make-up

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, S Girish, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said, “The visuals of Pavitra Gowda coming out of her house after mahazar with a make-up came to our attention. A notice has been issued to the sub-inspector, and he was asked to submit an explanation regarding this.”

However, the police officials reportedly informed their seniors that Pavitra must have put on her make-up when she was allowed to go to the washroom. They also said that she is carrying her make-up kit with her during the police custody. The video recently went viral, and Pavitra was seen smiling after mahazar at her Bengaluru residence.

Pavitra Gowda, the partner of actor Darshan, is allegedly the one who instigated the brutal murder of Renukaswamy and the A1 accused in the case. The victim Renukaswamy’s body was discovered near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9. The post-mortem report concluded that Renukaswamy died due to shock and haemorrhage. As per the investigation so far, Renukaswamy was subjected to electric shocks as part of the torture, which resulted in 39 injuries, including seven burns.