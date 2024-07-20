 Bengaluru police crack down on notorious duo for stealing over 10,000 pairs of branded shoes over seven years: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru police crack down on notorious duo for stealing over 10,000 pairs of branded shoes over seven years: Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 20, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Bengaluru police have arrested two seasoned criminals for running a large-scale theft ring specializing in stealing branded shoes from apartments and temples.

In a major breakthrough, the Vidyaranyapura police in Bengaluru have arrested two individuals involved in a long-running theft ring that had been targeting apartment complexes and temples for over seven years.

The two men were found to possess an astonishing 715 pairs of high-end shoes at their residence.
The two men were found to possess an astonishing 715 pairs of high-end shoes at their residence.

The accused have been identified as Gangadhar and Yellappa, who were apprehended on Wednesday after an extensive investigation, during which the police uncovered a huge haul of stolen goods valued at approximately 10 lakh, The New Indian Express reported.

ALSO READ | Record-breaking cool day for Bengaluru as 2024’s coldest temperature hits 23.8°C: Report

The two men, who had been swiping branded shoes from various locations, were found to possess an astonishing 715 pairs of high-end shoes at their residence. The seized footwear represents only a fraction of the estimated 10,000 pairs they had stolen over the years, the report said. Alongside the shoes, the police also recovered two stolen gas cylinders.

ALSO READ | Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has composed an anthem for Bengaluru airport. Video

Gangadhar and Yellappa had devised a methodical scheme to carry out their thefts. Operating primarily at night, the duo would navigate the city in an auto rickshaw, targeting residential buildings and temples. Once they stole the shoes, they would meticulously clean and then resell them at Sunday bazaars and in tourist hotspots in cities like Ooty and Puducherry, the report added.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru artist in trouble after posting controversial ‘F**k the police’ tattoo on Instagram: Report

The break in the case came after a theft at a house in BEL Layout in Vidyaranyapura, where the miscreants had stolen shoes and the two gas cylinders. The homeowner reported the incident on Monday, prompting the police to review CCTV footage from the area. The footage revealed the auto rickshaw used in the theft, which led the police to identify and arrest the suspects.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru police crack down on notorious duo for stealing over 10,000 pairs of branded shoes over seven years: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On