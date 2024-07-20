 Bengaluru artist in trouble after posting controversial ‘F**k the police’ tattoo on Instagram: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru artist in trouble after posting controversial ‘F**k the police’ tattoo on Instagram: Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 20, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Ritesh Aghariya, a Bengaluru tattoo artist, is in legal trouble after sharing a photo on Instagram of a tattoo with the phrase “F**k the police".

A tattoo artist in Bengaluru has found himself in legal hot water after posting a photo on Instagram that has drawn significant backlash from the city's police force. Ritesh Aghariya, the owner of Tattoo Sutra studio, is now under investigation following the upload of an image that depicted a client with a provocative tattoo reading “F**k the police” emblazoned across his chest, according to a India Today report.

The Bengaluru-based tattoo artist confessed to posting the photo and clarified that the tattoo was requested by a foreign client.(X)
The Bengaluru-based tattoo artist confessed to posting the photo and clarified that the tattoo was requested by a foreign client.(X)

ALSO READ | Video shows Bengaluru cops arguing over who will take accident victim to hospital as man lies on road bleeding

The incident began when an observant social media user spotted the controversial tattoo and alerted the Bengaluru Police through their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post quickly gained traction online, leading to a formal complaint filed against Aghariya. In response, the Cubbon Park police station initiated a suo motu case—a legal action taken by the authorities on their own accord — against the tattoo artist, the report stated.

ALSO READ | After 7-day closure, Bengaluru mall faces police complaint for barring farmer in dhoti: Report

Following the complaints on social media, the Bengaluru Police sought and obtained authorization from a magistrate court to formally charge Aghariya. The First Information Report (FIR) against him includes a mention of an X user, Tilak Theja, with the handle TilakSadive, who brought the issue to the attention of the police.

See the X post here:

ALSO READ | 26 flights cancelled, many more delayed at Bengaluru airport following CrowdStrike outage: Report

Aghariya has since confessed to posting the photo and clarified that the tattoo was requested by a foreign client who visited his studio. As a result of the ongoing investigation, Aghariya is facing legal charges under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which pertains to intentional insult with the aim of provoking a breach of peace.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru artist in trouble after posting controversial ‘F**k the police’ tattoo on Instagram: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On