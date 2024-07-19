Video shows Bengaluru cops arguing over who will take accident victim to hospital as man lies on road bleeding

A video on social media showing two Bengaluru policemen arguing over who should take an injured accident victim to the hospital has sparked public outrage. One official is from the Bengaluru Traffic Police, while the other is from the Law and Order Department, a report said.(X)

In the footage, a man clad in a blue kurta is seen lying on the road with severe bleeding from his ear. Two police officers are seen debating which one of them should be responsible for transporting the victim in their respective vehicles, thereby delaying urgent medical care.

The video, shared widely on social media, also shows an argument between the officers and the man recording the footage, who questions the delay in taking the accident victim to the hospital.

Watch the video at your discretion as it contains blood which may be disturbing to some viewers:

The policemen refused to use their Hoysala patrol vehicle to take the injured man to the hospital despite pleas from bystanders for immediate action, a News 18 report said. Eventually, local residents stepped in and transported him to a private hospital, it added.

The injured individual has identified as Rahul, a resident of Srinagar. Rahul reportedly lost control of his vehicle while navigating a road hump on his way home after visiting a friend. He is now receiving treatment at a private hospital in Sheshadripuram and is said to be on the mend.

The incident took place around midnight on July 15, according to the report.

Following the incident, the Bengaluru North Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has taken disciplinary measures against the officers involved, as reported by the publication.

“The incident occurred at midnight on July 15. It was a self-skid accident. Traffic personnel attended to it and called an ambulance. We have initiated an inquiry into the Hoysala staff and will take appropriate action. An FIR is lodged in the traffic police station, and the victim is recovering in the hospital,” a statement from the DCP’s office said, as quoted in the report.