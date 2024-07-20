Record-breaking cool day for Bengaluru as 2024’s coldest temperature hits 23.8°C: Report

“Garden City” Bengaluru has broken yet another weather record by achieving a new milestone on Friday, having seen its coldest day of 2024 so far. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s maximum temperature for the day reached a chilly 23.8 degrees Celsius, marking a notable deviation from the usual normal temperature for July. The primary factor contributing to the current cold spell in the city is the presence of an offshore trough that has been forming over coastal Karnataka. (HT PHOTO)

This unprecedented drop in temperature is being linked to a combination of meteorological phenomena. The primary factor contributing to the current cold spell in the city is the presence of an offshore trough that has been forming over coastal Karnataka. This trough has been instrumental in channelling cool, moist air from the Arabian Sea into the interior regions of the state, The Times of India reported.

“In less than 24 hours, Bengaluru witnessed a drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius in its daytime temperature. While the city recorded 27 degrees Thursday, it clocked 23.8 degrees Friday and thus making it the coldest day of 2024 so far,” CS Patil, scientist at IMD, Bengaluru, said, as quoted by the publication.

“It’s been three days since the sun shone on Bengaluru. Cloudy and wet weather will remain for another day,” another meteorologist said.

Additionally, the intensification of westerly winds has played a significant role in this climatic shift. These winds have been transporting large amounts of moisture from the sea, which has interacted with the existing weather patterns over Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, resulting in a substantial reduction in temperatures.

Karnataka state has also been experiencing heavy downpour with monsoon rainfall being 22 per cent above normal since June, according to a minister who spoke to news agency PTI.