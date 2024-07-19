 Karnataka: Three, including two children killed as wall of house collapses in heavy rain | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Karnataka: Three, including two children killed as wall of house collapses in heavy rain

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 19, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Three people, including two children, have died after the wall of a house collapsed owing to intense rain in Madapura village in Karnataka.

Three people, including two children, have died after the wall of a house collapsed owing to intense rain in Madapura village of Karnataka's Shigaon Assembly Constituency, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Dakshina Kannada district has announced the closure of National Highway 275 between Sampaje and Madikeri due to the possibility of landslides and rock falls. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo/For representation)
"As a result of the continuous rain in Haveri district, it was very sad to hear the news that three people, including two children, died after a house wall collapsed in Madapura village of Savanur taluk of Shiggaon Assembly Constituency," Bommai said in a post on 'X' on Friday.

READ | Traffic disruption on Karnataka's national highways after multiple landslides, Bengaluru vehicles diverted

Asking the Karnataka government to ensure treatment for those injured, Bommai said, "Three more people were seriously injured in this incident and the state government should provide proper treatment to them. I request that the family of the deceased be given appropriate compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

"May the Lord grant peace to the soul of the deceased and speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakshina Kannada district has announced the closure of National Highway 275 between Sampaje and Madikeri due to the possibility of landslides and rock falls.

The restriction will be in place from July 18 to July 22, every day from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the next day, as a precautionary measure.

All types of vehicles, except emergency services and disaster-related work, are prohibited from travelling on this route during these hours.

The police said that vehicles travelling to Mysuru, Bengaluru, and other places via Dakshina Kannada district are advised to use the alternative route via Charmadi Ghat Kotigehara.

READ | Car buried under mud as landslide hits Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway; Passengers rescued: Report

The district administration has taken this measure to ensure the safety of travellers and prevent any potential accidents. Commuters are requested to cooperate and plan their journey accordingly.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and three others went missing in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka, a senior officer said.

The landslide occurred near Shirur village in Ankola Taluk on National Highway 66 on Tuesday.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka: Three, including two children killed as wall of house collapses in heavy rain
Live Score
