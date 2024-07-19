Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 20, 2024 21.56 °C Overcast clouds July 21, 2024 24.31 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 23.82 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 25.36 °C Overcast clouds July 24, 2024 25.01 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 21.96 °C Overcast clouds July 26, 2024 24.68 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.43 °C Light rain Chennai 27.81 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.36 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Light rain Delhi 38.12 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 19, 2024, is 21.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.0 °C and 22.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.83 °C and 24.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

