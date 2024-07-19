Traffic disruption on Karnataka's national highways after multiple landslides, Bengaluru vehicles diverted

Many vehicles were stuck on Karnataka’s National Highway 75, which connects Bengaluru to Mangaluru, as multiple landslides disrupted the road. The coastal and central Karnataka have been receiving massive rains over the last few days, and traffic is being diverted to avoid major congestions. Traffic disruption on Karnataka's National Highways after landslides occur

According to reports, vehicles travelling from Bengaluru and Hassan are being diverted to Mysuru and Madikeri as the restoration works are on at National Highway 75. The movement of heavy vehicles was also stopped at Charmadi ghat, and the authorities asked tourists to be cautious as rains were likely to continue for the next four days.

On NH 75, the vehicle was caught in a landslide near Doddathappale village along the Shiradi Ghat section of the highway. The local villagers rescued the people inside the car.

Heavy rainfall in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district has led to landslides on the Shiradi Ghat stretch, significantly affecting traffic flow on this major route. Numerous vehicles have been stranded, and local police have been busy rerouting drivers to alternative paths.

Meanwhile, National Highway 275 between Sampaje and Madikeri was also closed due to the possibility of landslides and rock falls. Starting from Thursday, as a precautionary measure, the restriction will come into force every day until July 22 from 8 pm to 6 am the next day.

Earlier this week, four people were killed, and three others went missing in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka.