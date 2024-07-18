Car buried under mud as landslide hits Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway; Passengers rescued: Report

In a dramatic turn of events on the night of July 17-18, passengers in a car narrowly avoided being trapped under a mudslide on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75. The vehicle was caught in a landslide near Doddathappale village along the Shiradi Ghat section of the highway, The Hindu reported. Fortunately, local residents came to the rescue and helped the passengers to safety. A landslide occurred at Anmod Ghat in Goa, disrupting vehicular traffic movement to neighbouring Karnataka.(PTI)

Heavy rainfall in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district has led to a series of landslides on the Shiradi Ghat stretch, significantly affecting traffic flow on this major route. Numerous vehicles have been stranded, and local police have been busy rerouting drivers to alternative paths.

Senior officials have arrived at the scene to manage the situation and assess the damage, the report stated.

Landslide hits vehicular movement on Goa-Karnataka route

In a related incident, another landslide struck a ghat section in Goa in the early hours of Thursday due to continuous heavy rains. This landslide occurred near the Dudhsagar Temple at Anmod Ghat, which serves as a key link between Goa and Karnataka, news agency PTI reported. The event has disrupted traffic to Karnataka's Belgaum and Khanapur regions, according to police sources.

In Uttara Kannada district, rescue operations continue following a massive landslide in Shirur village that resulted in six fatalities two days ago. On Thursday, rescue teams recovered two additional bodies from the site, as confirmed by officials to PTI.

Coastal Karnataka continues to be under ‘red’ alert as weather woes persist

The relentless weather has severely impacted the region, prompting the establishment of 26 relief centers by Tuesday evening. These centers, located in Karwar, Kumta, and Honnavar taluks, are providing shelter for over 2,000 displaced individuals. In the past 24 hours, there have been reports of significant damage, including three completely destroyed homes, one severely damaged, and 18 partially affected, with one casualty due to a house collapse in Karwar taluk, as detailed by Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmi Priya.

The rain has also caused severe disruption in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts, including areas such as Sringeri and Sakleshpur, with ongoing challenges for residents and emergency responders alike.

(With PTI inputs)