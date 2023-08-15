Bengaluru is decked up for the 77th Independence Day celebrations and at 9am, CM Siddaramaiah will hoist the national flag at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground at Shivaji Nagar in the city. The Bengaluru police have also issued a traffic advisory and alerted the commuters about the road blockages on Tuesday.

Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for Independence Day. Avoid these roads

Today is also the last day for Lalbagh Independence Day flower and a huge crowd is expected to visit the botanical garden on the final day. The police have already advised the residents to use public commute to avoid parking related difficulties around Lal Bagh area.

Here are the roads that need to be avoided

Between 7am to 8am

Cubbon Road, Hesaraghatta Main Road

Between 8 am to 12 pm

M.K.K. Road Vatal Nagari Road, Rajkumar Road.

Between 11 am to 3 pm

Tumkur Road, Sheshadri Road

Nrupathunga Road, NR Road

Between 12 pm to 3 pm

JC Road, G.T. Road, LPT Road, K.G. Road, Gandhinagar 5th Main, Anandrao Circle Towards Subedar Chatram Road (SC), Good Shed Road, TMC Rayan Road, PF (PlatForm Road) towards Khoday Junction (Sangolli Rayanna Circle), Binny Peth Hunsemara Junctions towards Goodshed Road, Tank Bund Road (Upparpet Traffic P.S.)

Between 12 pm to 4 pm

Sheshadri Road, R.V Road to South End Circle, South End Road to Lalbagh West Gate (upto Minerva Circle), Minerva Circle to Town Hall Circle, Seshammal Junction to RamakrishnaAshram Circle

Between 1 pm to 6 pm

Bull Temple Road, Manjunatha Kalyana Mantapa to Uma Talkies, K.R. Road DM Junction to Shivashankar Circle, Diagonal Road, Home School Junction to Vasavi Road Surrounding area, National College Grounds.

