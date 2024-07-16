Bengaluru police to fine those who skip lane discipline on accident-prone airport road

To tackle lane indiscipline on Bengaluru’s airport road, traffic police said a fine would be imposed on those who do not follow the lane rules. This comes after multiple accidents were reported on the airport road due to high vehicle speeds. Bengaluru police to fine those who skip lane discipline on airport road

In an announcement, Bengaluru police said, “Drivers of all vehicles on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road (B.B. Road - NH-44) under Bangalore City Police must drive their vehicles in the designated lane (Path). Violators of traffic rules will be fined without fail.”

All heavy vehicles, trucks, and two-wheelers are supposed not to cross 50 kilometres per hour whereas cars are not allowed to travel with more than 80 kilometres per hour. Cases will be booked against those who do travel in their designated lanes.

Earlier, Eight AI-powered speed trap cameras were installed on the International Airport Road by the Bengaluru traffic police. The cameras have been installed along Ballari Road's elevated corridor to track vehicles that exceed the permissible speed limit of 80 kmph.

According to Bengaluru police, nine per cent of accidents in Bengaluru were reported on the airport road. The Bellary Road stretch to Kempegowda International Airport is one of the most accident-prone areas in the city, where motorists often exceed the speed limit.

Two-wheelers will be fined ₹1000 whereas cars will be fined ₹2000 for over speeding on airport roads.