Bengaluru Police to use Artificial Intelligence to tackle traffic congestions

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology would be used to monitor traffic in Bengaluru as the city is facing traffic snarls every now and then. He also stressed that the traffic violations will not be sparred and urged commuters to follow traffic rules. The DyCM said that there are only 3 solutions to reduce traffic congestion-- flyover, metro and tunnel road--in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Speaking at a road safety event in Bengaluru’s Kanteerva stadium, DK Shivakumar said, “The National Crime Records Bureau data suggests that most of the accidents in Karnataka are caused by two wheelers and most of the bikers lose their lives in these accidents. It is important to follow traffic rules and wear a helmet while driving. I still see many people on bikes without helmets and they must understand that life is precious. The government has already directed traffic police not to spare anyone who violates traffic rules. They have cancelled almost 6,000 driving licenses over the past few months.”

He also said that they would be using high-end technology including Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor traffic in Bengaluru. “Thousands of new vehicles come to the city every day and managing traffic in Bengaluru is a challenging task. We would be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor vehicles' movements and act accordingly. We are joining hands with the BBMP in charting a plan for better management of traffic. The officials are also studying the traffic management systems of developed nations to implement similar strategies here,” DK Shivakumar added.

Bengaluru police are already using drone cameras at eight busy junctions in Bengaluru. These drone cameras are being used to find out the cause of congestion and help traffic police to clear it for the free flow of vehicles.