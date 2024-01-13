Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport saw 37M footfalls in 2023. Details

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has recorded 37.2 million footfalls in the year 2023, said BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Limited) in an announcement. As two years of pandemic restricted travel plans of many people, 2023 saw a spike in the number of footfalls compared to the previous years. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

According to BIAL, Bengaluru airport saw 35.3 per cent foot fall spike in 2023, when compared to 2022. Of 37.2 million passengers, 32.7 million were domestic passengers and the other 4.5 million were international passengers.

April 2, 2023, marked the highest number of passengers as a total of 116, 688 passengers boarded and deboarded flights that day. On March 17, 2023, Bengaluru airport saw the highest air traffic movements (ATMs) with 748 ATMs that day. On a domestic level, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were the top routes from Bengaluru airport. Dubai. Singapore and Doha are the top international routes from KIA.

BIAL, also called Bengaluru Airport, is a key gateway for travel across South and Central Asia. As KIA’s terminal two kickstarted operations in 2023, the T2 is handling all international operations along with a few domestic operations.

Recently, Bengaluru airport was also ranked as one of the most punctual airports in the country. UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, a Paris based architectural awards jury has recognized the new terminal of Kempegowda International airport as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world and gave the prestigious ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ to the airport. The new terminal was built on a theme that represents the ethos of Bengaluru, which is known as the Garden City of India.