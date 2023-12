Bengaluru: Power cuts till Dec 14; Check affected areas, timings, details

Bengaluru is expected to face scheduled power cuts this week, i.e., from Tuesday to Thursday, as power supply companies such as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several periodical maintenance and repair works.

The Bescom schedules outages in Bengaluru frequently. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

These works include jungle clearance, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many others.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that could be affected by power outages.

December 12, Tuesday:

Yelahanka Old Town, New Town, Industrial Layout, 4th & 5th Phase, Chikka Bommasandra, Ananthapura, Puttenahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Kempanahalli, Hirekogaluru, Somanahalu, Belliganudu, Gollarahalli, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogalu, Geddalahatti, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Gonur, Mutaiyanhatti, Belaghatta, Haykal, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Hirehalli, BM Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Bandihalli, Bommenahalli, Ennegere, Sabbenahalli Uppinakatte, Purdakatte, Handanakere, Ramagatta, Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur Talya, Venkateshapura And Hulikere.

December 13, Wednesday:

NRI Layout, Subbaiyanpalaya, Bilishivale, Banjara Layout, Doddagubbi, Chellikere, Beravara, Kodagavalli, Hunsekatte, Gollarahatti, Sadarahalli, Neelaiyanhatti, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Hirehalli, BM Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Bandihalli, Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, Bhel, Mattikere, Belagur and Ballasamudra.

December 14, Thursday:

Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara and its surrounding areas, AK Ashram Road, Devagowda Road, R.T. Nagar 1st Block, Thimmaiah Garden, Modi Garden, Military Area, Veerannapalya, Lumbini Garden, Bwssb Sewage Plant, Mariyannaplaya, Coffee Board L/o, Kempapura, Dasarahalli, Maruthi L/o, Buvaneshwari Nagar, Bel Corporate Office, Chankya L/o, Nagawara, M. S. Ramaiah North City, Thanisandra Main Road, Ashirwad Nagar, Amarjyothi L/o , Rachen Halli Main Road, Mestry Palya, Royal Enclave, Sri Rampura Village, Vhbcs L/o, Jojappa L/o, 17th Cross Govindpura, Byrappa L/o, Rajankunte, Marasandra Vilage, Bytha Vilage, Adivishwanthapura Village, Gatinaganahalli Village, Kmf Industry, Bathi Industries, Guddada Camp, Church Camp, Hale Bathi, Doddabathi Village Limit, Basapura, Hale Chikkanahalli, Hosa Chikkanahalli, Obbajihalli, Hosa Kadalebalu, Hale Kadalebalu Village, Yaravanagathihalli and Yaravanagathihalli Camp Village.

