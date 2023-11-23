close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt spending 3,816 cr to amp up power supply reliability: Harbhajan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2023 08:26 AM IST

The Punjab power minister said tendering for the HT/LT works, IT works and 66 kV works was under process and the same was expected to be awarded in a month

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday said the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited will carry out intensive system improvement works for loss reduction under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Reviewing the scheme’s progress during a meeting, he said works worth 3,816 crore had been approved under the detailed project report (DPR) for loss reduction, which will improve the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through system-strengthening works.

The power minister said tendering for the HT/LT works, IT works and 66 kV works was under process and the same was expected to be awarded in a month. He said the works had been divided in a number of packages for ensuring efficient execution and monitoring.

The meeting was attended by principal power secretary Tejveer Singh, PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran, director distribution DPS Grewal, director generation Paramjeet Singh and chief engineers of PSPCL.

