Bengaluru rain: Boats & tractors rescue locals as cars float on flooded roads

Several parts of Bengaluru are inundated with boats being taken out to rescue locals stuck in their houses since the overnight downpour. Tractors are also being sent to bring people out of their houses.

Some inflatable boats were deployed in the Varthur area, while many such boats were spotted near Sekhar Bellevue apartment in Balagere-Panthur area. According to reports, some locals are buying small boats for the temporary commute.

Heavy rain & poor infrastructure turns Bengaluru roads into lakes.



Balagere-Panathur road flooded as storm water drains clog. Inflatable boats pressed into action near Sekhar Bellevue apartment. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/RzhaRJUvH3 — South First (@TheSouthfirst) September 5, 2022

In Sarjapura Road, with vehicles of many residents submerged, tractors were hired as the mode of transport to reach workplaces. Many gated communities in the area are under water.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to speed up the relief works in flood affected areas. "There has been a lot of rain in Bengaluru. I have spoken to the BBMP commissioner. The flooding has happened in the same places as before and these include Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura. Nearly 30 places have been impacted. I have asked that two SDRF (State Disaster Relief Force) teams be sent to Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli," Bommai said.

The Sampangiramanagar area in Bengaluru reported a rainfall of 148mm on Sunday night, according to IMD data. Areas like Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi, Varthur and HAL road in the city reported more than 100mm rainfall during the same period.