Bengaluru rain: Boats & tractors rescue locals as cars float on flooded roads
Several parts of Bengaluru are inundated with boats being taken out to rescue locals stuck in their houses since the overnight downpour. Tractors are also being sent to bring people out of their houses.
Some inflatable boats were deployed in the Varthur area, while many such boats were spotted near Sekhar Bellevue apartment in Balagere-Panthur area. According to reports, some locals are buying small boats for the temporary commute.
In Sarjapura Road, with vehicles of many residents submerged, tractors were hired as the mode of transport to reach workplaces. Many gated communities in the area are under water.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to speed up the relief works in flood affected areas. "There has been a lot of rain in Bengaluru. I have spoken to the BBMP commissioner. The flooding has happened in the same places as before and these include Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura. Nearly 30 places have been impacted. I have asked that two SDRF (State Disaster Relief Force) teams be sent to Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli," Bommai said.
The Sampangiramanagar area in Bengaluru reported a rainfall of 148mm on Sunday night, according to IMD data. Areas like Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi, Varthur and HAL road in the city reported more than 100mm rainfall during the same period.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
