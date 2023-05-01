Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Watch: Heavy rain in Bengaluru brings relief from heat, more showers predicted

Watch: Heavy rain in Bengaluru brings relief from heat, more showers predicted

ByHT News Desk | Written by Snehashish Roy
May 01, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Several arterial roads in the city faced the long-standing problem of waterlogging along with heavy traffic.

Bengaluru has experienced relief from torrid heat after heavy showers hit the city on Monday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in the city till Thursday.

Heavy showers battered Bengaluru.(Twitter)
All eyes on monsoon as cooler summer delays crucial pattern

Similarly, arterial roads in the several central, eastern and southern parts of Karnataka's capital city also faced the hitch of waterlogging. Several social media users posted visuals of waterlogged roads along with heavy traffic.

“Light to moderate thundershowers accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely at isolated places over Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban & Kolar,” IMD said.

Heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning were reported in southern parts of the city, whereas, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said the northern part received the highest downpour marking over 111.5 mm of rain.

On Sunday, the MeT issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall and hailstorm at isolated places in several parts of the country in the next three days.

"Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India Hailstorm very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India,” the weather department said in a tweet earlier.

