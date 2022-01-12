Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru reports sharp spike in Covid-19 infections with 15,617 fresh cases; 6 deaths
bengaluru news

Bengaluru reports sharp spike in Covid-19 infections with 15,617 fresh cases; 6 deaths

Karnataka's overall Covid-19 tally crossed the 30-lakh mark after 21,390 more people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the cumulative infections in the state to 30,99,519.
Bengaluru Urban saw six Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. (Representational image)(ANI)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 10:13 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Urban on Wednesday registered 15,617 fresh cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a spike of 4,817 infections as compared to previous day's 10,800, according to the health department bulletin. With this, the total infections in the district rose to 13,34,957.

The district saw six Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. As many as 874 people recovered from the viral disease in the same time span.

Karnataka's overall Covid-19 tally crossed the 30-lakh mark after 21,390 more people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the cumulative infections in the state to 30,99,519. The state had reported 14,473 new infections on Tuesday.

With 10 people succumbing to the disease, the death toll reached 38,389.

The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases, possibly driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, taking the total number of active cases to 93,099.

The number of recoveries soared to 29,68,002 after 1,541 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.96 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru, one Covid-related death each has been reported from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

After Bengaluru, Tumakuru recorded the second highest of fresh cases (594), followed by Mysuru (524), Dakshina Kannada (519), Hassan (409) and Udupi (361).

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,44,869, followed by Mysuru 1,78,018 and Tumakuru 1,20,231. 

Cumulatively, a total of 5,81,69,653 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,95,047 were on Wednesday alone.

