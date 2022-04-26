Bengaluru school’s mandatary Bible policy triggers fresh row
A Christian school has come under fire by a right wing organisation — Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi — for making Bible classes compulsory for all the students, including non- Christians.
The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi has launched a campaign against the Clarence High School for directing all the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons.
According to the details shared on Monday by Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda , the school had forced the parents to sign a declaration in which they have to accept that their child will attend Bible classes.
Reacting to the issue, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh while talking to the ANI said, “No institution can teach religious textbooks. As you know Bible is a religious book of Christianity. Such things cannot be taught in our institutions. Whether it is a minority institution or other institutions. No religious practices are allowed”.
The ‘Declaration by Parents,’ read, “You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.”
Gowda said that the policies of the school say only those parents and children who have no objection to the guidelines can apply for admission.
“This is nothing but compelling someone to follow someone else’s faith, which violates the Supreme Court ruling and misuse of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution dealing with religious liberty. It also violates the Child Rights Protection Act. Parents have also expressed their anger against the policy,” the Hindu activist said.
Speaking to the media, Clarence High School principal Jerry George Mathew said they will abide by the laws. “On the behalf of the trust and the board of management of Clarence High School, we want to tell you that we are aware that some people in society are upset with one of the policies of our school,”he said in an official statement.
“We have consulted with our advocates in this matter and will follow their advice in keeping with the law of the land. It is our affirmation that we will not break the laws. We are here for 100 years and we will continue to be a society building school,” read the statement.
On Monday, the Hindu activists visited the school and spoke to the school management regarding the matter. They said they have apprised the block education officer (BEO) about it the same.The BEO also arrived at the school to take stock of the situation.“I have come here to get a report from the school authority,” he said.
They added that they will also meet with the primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh and discuss the issue.
Nagesh said that no educational institution can force people to follow a certain religious practice and if institutions are found doing so strict action will be taken against them.
The controversy comes on the heels of Nagesh announcing that the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture will be taught in schools across the state from the upcoming academic session.
(With Agency inputs )
