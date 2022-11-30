Bengaluru schools find condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes in students' bag

The management of a few schools in Bengaluru found things such as condoms, contraceptive pills and even cigarettes in bags of children, reported Deccan Herald. They were found during the surprise checks in the schools' bags after the management received complaints about the usage of mobile phones.

According to the report, excess cash and cell phones were also seen in the school bags of Class 8, 9 and 10 students. After the incident, the Associated Management of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) asked schools in the city to conduct regular searches in the school bags of the children.

However, the report said that the schools had even conducted parent-teacher meetings to address the issue. “Not just us, but even the parents are shocked to know about such incidents. Even they said that they started observing a change in the behaviour of their children,” the principal was quoted as saying by the publication.

However, the schools decided not to suspend the students. Instead, they decided to send students to counselling sessions to see the behavioural change.

KAMS general secretary D Sashi Kumar said, “We found oral contraceptive pills and even alcohol in water bottles in a few schools. Not just this but foul language, acts of bullying were also observed in 5th grade students.”

