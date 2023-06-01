Bengaluru sees its wettest May since 1957: Report

Bengaluru continued to see heavy rain and gusty winds in several areas, resulting in the city recording its wettest May since 1957. The city recorded 31 cm of rain, compared to the average rainfall for May in the city, which is 13 cm.

The IMD had issued a “yellow” alert in the last week of May amid heavy downpour, with residents of the city having to deal with flooded underpasses and uprooted trees in many areas. (Raj K Raj/HT)

In May 1957, Bengaluru had seen 28.7 cm of rainfall.

This is the highest rainfall Bengaluru has recorded in May After 66 years, a scientist with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), told The Times of India. The last week of the month witnessed the most rainfall.

The IMD had issued a “yellow” alert in the last week of May amid heavy downpour, with residents of the city having to deal with flooded underpasses and uprooted trees in many areas. The IMD moreover forecasted more rain and issued thunderstorm warnings over some regions of the state on Wednesday.

In another incident, the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, which became famous for its airport-like interiors, reportedly saw some damage due to the showers witnessed on Tuesday. Videos shared on social media showed high-speed winds shaking and breaking off beams and panels from the terminal's roof.

The structure was built at a cost of ₹314 crore and was inaugurated in last June. Passengers were rushed to safety, while the area saw some flooding. Torn metal pieces were also seen flying around in the wind, while many were found lying in the parking area at the front of the station.

