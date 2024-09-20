Bengaluru sees unusually dry September amid high temperatures, IMD predicts rainfall ahead: Report

Bengaluru is experiencing an unexpectedly dry September, typically the city’s wettest month, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated. The India Meteorological Department forecasts potential thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall in the coming days. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As of September 19, the city has recorded only 1.8 mm of rainfall, significantly below the average of 105.8 mm for this time of year, as noted by the head of the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, N Puviarasan, according to the Deccan Herald. The historical average for the month stands at 208.3 mm.

This lack of rain has coincided with higher-than-normal temperatures. The IMD attributes this dry spell to weak winds and a decrease in atmospheric moisture, which has hindered cloud formation, the report said.

“Thunderstorm activity is low in South Interior Karnataka, but northern districts have received excess rainfall this monsoon,” Puviarasan said, as quoted in the publication.

“From August 20 to September 5, the sun shone directly over the state and there were more zero shadow days, with the absence of moisture in the atmosphere, hence temperatures above normal, especially in North Interior Karnataka,” he added.

From June 1 to September 19, Karnataka has received a total of 869.5 mm of rainfall, slightly above the expected 768.3 mm, with most precipitation occurring between July and early August. Since then, rainfall has diminished in several regions, the report mentioned.

In contrast, the coastal areas of Karnataka have seen substantial rainfall, totalling 3,609 mm this year compared to the normal of 2,994.9 mm.

Looking ahead, the meteorological centre has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in the next couple of days, it further stated.