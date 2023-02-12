Bengaluru students booked for performing a skit and allegedly offending dalits

An FIR has been registered against six students and the management of Bengaluru’s Jain university on Saturday for performing a skit that allegedly showed Dalits and B.R Ambedkar in a derogatory manner. The students were pursuing their degree at Centre for Management Studies (CMS) at the Jain university.

Bengaluru police took to social media and wrote, “FIR (CR No 0032/2023) has been registered under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 at Siddapura PS. Further investigation is underway.” However, no arrests have been made yet and the students were called for questioning.

According to a report in The Indian Express, six students were suspended from the college and constituted an internal disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. The Karnataka State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has also asked for a detailed report from the university pertaining to the alleged derogatory stage play.

In the skit that is viral on social media, the controversial voice over went like, “BR Ambedkar? Hey no no, it’s Beer Ambedkar.” Another dialogue of the skit was, “Why be a Dalit, when you can be the lit? On a date, there also she did not let him eat from the same plate.”The six students who were part of the college theatre group later issued an apology on social media.

