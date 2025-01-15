Bengaluru survey finds 66% of under-construction buildings missing required approvals: Report

A recent survey by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reveals that two out of three under-construction buildings in Bengaluru lack statutory municipal plan approvals. Authorities have also been issuing notices to builders violating the rules. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the survey, conducted after the October 2024 collapse of a six-storey building in Babusapalya that killed nine people, uncovered serious issues with the city's planning system.

Out of the 2,419 buildings surveyed, only 835 had obtained BBMP’s approval, while 1,584 buildings were being constructed without any plan approvals, the report added. One of the main reasons for this is that BBMP does not issue building approvals for ‘B’ khata properties, which include plots in unauthorized layouts.

These properties need to get approval from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), but the BDA has yet to issue permissions for smaller plots, such as 30x40 or 40x60 sites.

As a result, property owners often proceed with construction without approval. There are around 6 lakh ‘B’ khata properties in Bengaluru, and many of these owners face challenges in obtaining legal approvals.

Difficult and corrupt process

Additionally, the process to get plan approvals from BBMP, even for ‘A’ khata properties, is often seen as difficult and corrupt.

BBMP officials warn that property owners who bypass the approval process will face difficulties when applying for khata, as such sites cannot be sold or processed for e-khata.

As reported by the publication, authorities have also been issuing notices to builders violating the rules, and illegal floors are being demolished, though setbacks and violations must be significant to warrant such action.

