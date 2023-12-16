Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru techie loses 68 lakh to fraudsters by trying to sell his bed online: Report

Bengaluru techie loses 68 lakh to fraudsters by trying to sell his bed online: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 16, 2023 12:34 PM IST

This is said to be one of the biggest reported online lootings in recent times.

In a major online scam, a techie from Bengaluru’s HSR Layout lost 68 lakh by clicking unknown links and sharing OTPs with the fraudsters, reported The Times of India. This is said to be one of the biggest reported online lootings in recent times.

Bengaluru techie loses 68 lakh to fraudsters by trying to sell his bed online

Also Read - Bengaluru witnesses warmest December so far in a decade

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the report, the 39-year-old decided to sell his bed through online platform OLX and posted a classified regarding the same by quoting a 15,000 for it. A man claiming to be the owner of a furniture store in Indiranagar contacted the victim, in disguise of the buyer. They both closed a deal and the accused said that he was unable to make a payment through the UPI. The fraudster then sent 5 to the victim and asked him to send 10 back. They both made transactions to each other through the UPI ID and after developing a trust, the accused told him that there was an issue with his banking system to make payments and asked him to tell the OTP by clicking a link.

The victim had reportedly lost Rs. 15 lakhs twice and Rs. 30 lakhs once and the scam costed him Rs. 68 lakh in total. Speaking to the publication, the victim said, “He introduced himself as a trader and I assumed he did not know how to make online payments. He even was in contact with me after I sent the money and told that he is facing a banking issue to return the money. I only realised that it was a scam after he continued to ask for more money.”

A case has been registered under IPC sections 419 and 420 and banks have been asked to freeze the accounts, said the report further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
otp upi banking system techie bed scam victim bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP