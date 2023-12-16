Bengaluru witnesses warmest December so far in a decade

Bengaluru has broken yet another weather record by witnessing its warmest December so far in a decade. The “Garden City” has recorded an average temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius in December so far this year, which is two degrees above normal (21.6 degrees Celsius) for this month, according to a report. Bengaluru has broken several weather records last year as well. (HT FILE)

The normal minimum and maximum temperatures for December in Bengaluru are 16.4 degrees Celsius and 26.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, told the publication.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in its daily bulletin said that an average minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bidar District.

Around 71 per cent of geographical area in the state recorded a minimum temperature in the range of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature in the range of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius was recorded in parts of Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Hassan, Koppala, Chikkaballapura, Belagavi and Chikkamagaluru districts, it said.

On the other hand, an average maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Udupi District. A maximum temperature in the range of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius was recorded in some parts of Raichur, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts as well.

Bengaluru has broken several weather records last year as well - it recorded the wettest April in seven years, coolest day of May in 10 years, wettest June in a decade, highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years, the wettest September day since 2014 and the coldest October day in over a decade.