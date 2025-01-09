Bengaluru techie suicide: Wife Nikita Singhania reveals son’s location in Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was informed of the whereabouts of a four-year-old boy at the heart of a high-profile custody dispute following the death of his father, Atul Subhash, an AI professional. The Supreme Court of India (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The child, whose location was a matter of intense speculation, is currently at a boarding school in Faridabad, Haryana, as disclosed by his mother, Nikita Singhania, Moneycontrol reported. This revelation comes weeks after Atul’s tragic suicide and amid allegations of harassment and legal wrangling between the families.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition filed by Atul’s mother seeking custody of her grandson, observed that the child’s mother remains his primary caregiver. "The child has one surviving parent. His grandmother, while well-meaning, is not the natural guardian," remarked the bench, suggesting that she could visit the child but discouraging further allegations against Nikita until proven in court, the report further added.

On December 9, 34-year-old Atul Subhash died by suicide in Bengaluru, leaving behind a detailed 24-page note. In it, he accused his wife and her family of harassment, alleging they demanded ₹3 crore to agree to a divorce. He also claimed corruption in the judicial process, stating that a family court judge had sought a bribe to settle a maintenance case filed by Nikita.

Nikita, who was granted bail last week, assured the court that the child would soon be moved to Bengaluru to stay with her. Her legal team reiterated her commitment to the child’s well-being, adding that her actions should not be judged until the case against her is adjudicated.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash a criminal complaint against Nikita for allegedly abetting Atul’s suicide, ruling that there was sufficient evidence to warrant further investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).