Bengaluru man kills wife, daughter, and niece, walks into police station with machete: Report

A 42-year-old Home Guard in Bengaluru surrendered at a local police station after allegedly killing three family members on Wednesday. The man was arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.(Pixabay)

According to an Indian Express report, the accused, identified as Gangaraju, walked into the Peenya police station carrying a machete and confessed to the crime.

The accused, a resident of Chokkasandra near Jalahalli Cross, reportedly murdered his wife Bhagya (36), daughter Navya (19), and niece Hemavathi (23). The gruesome act took place in their rented home in north Bengaluru. He was arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the report added.

According to authorities, Gangaraju, who was posted at the Hebbagodi police station, called the emergency helpline number 112 around 4 pm to report the murders. When police teams arrived at his residence, they discovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood. Gangaraju, however, was not at the scene, having already made his way to the police station to surrender, the report further added.

What led to the crime?

Investigators believe the crime was triggered by a domestic dispute. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath stated that forensic teams had collected evidence from the house, but the exact motive is still under investigation. Initial findings suggest Gangaraju suspected his wife of infidelity, which often led to arguments. On Wednesday, an altercation escalated, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked Bhagya. When Navya and Hemavathi intervened to defend her, they too became victims of the attack, police said.

Gangaraju, originally from Nelamangala, had been living in Bengaluru for work.

