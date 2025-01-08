90% of farmland conversions illegal in Karnataka, 13,000 acres of unapproved layouts in Bengaluru: Report

An alarming revelation has emerged in Karnataka, where nearly 90 per cent of farmlands being used for non-agricultural purposes lack the necessary legal approvals. This massive breach of regulations has left the state government scrambling to address a growing problem of unauthorised constructions. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda described the situation as a result of years of neglect. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

As reported by Deccan Herald, the issue came to light as the government began linking Aadhaar with land records. Data shows that out of 72.11 lakh land parcels under non-agricultural use, only 4.69 lakh have obtained the mandatory conversion orders. These orders, known as ‘DC conversions,’ are issued by deputy commissioners to permit agricultural land to be repurposed legally.

Karnataka currently has a total of 4.11 crore agricultural plots, the report added.

(Also Read: Karnataka's Manchanabele dam to get ₹145 crore makeover: Eco-resort, adventure zone, Japanese garden, and more

Flooding direct results of unplanned developments

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda described the situation as a result of years of neglect, as per the DH report. He also warned that these illegal conversions have far-reaching consequences.

Using Bengaluru Urban as an example, he noted that 13,000 acres of illegal layouts exist in the district. If converted legally, 45 per cent of the land (6,000 acres) should have been allocated for essential infrastructure such as roads, parks, and playgrounds. Instead, inadequate roads, insufficient drainage systems, and haphazard parking have created urban planning challenges. "Flooding and congestion are direct results of such unplanned developments," Gowda added according to the report.

Bengaluru Asia’s most traffic-congested cities

Bengaluru has earned a dubious distinction, ranking among the worst cities in Asia for traffic congestion. According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, drivers in the city spend an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers.

(Also Read: Bengaluru civic body under ED scanner for alleged ₹400 crore borewell, RO scam: Report)