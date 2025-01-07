Karnataka's Manchanabele dam to get 145 crore makeover: Eco-resort, adventure zone, Japanese garden, and more

The Karnataka government has announced an ambitious ₹145-crore tourism project to transform Manchanabele Dam, located 40 kms from Bengaluru in Ramanagara district, into a tourist destination. The project, spanning 72.3 acres, will be executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

and is designed to offer eco-tourism, adventure, and leisure experiences, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Key features of the project

According to the report, the tourism project planned at Manchanabele Dam includes several key features aimed at enhancing visitor experiences. The Arrival Zone, spread over three acres, will feature a ticketing plaza, a toy train station, and smart parking facilities for up to 100 vehicles. The Eco-Tourism Zone, covering 15.5 acres, will host a 55-room business hotel, eco-resort cottages, a spa, a wellness center, banquet halls, swimming pools, and restaurants offering stunning views of the dam reservoir.

The Adventure Zone, spanning 15.3 acres, will offer activities like go-karting, dirt biking, horse riding, rock climbing, and high-rope courses. Additionally, it will include a cultural village with open-air theatres, food kiosks, and a helipad, the report added. The largest portion of the project, the Leisure Zone, will cover 60.4 acres and include scenic gardens, walking trails, a rose garden, a Japanese garden, fountains, and gazebos. A viewing deck at the highest point will provide panoramic views of the reservoir and host a statue of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru.

A separate 3.6-acre zone will be dedicated to water sports, hiking, and camping, with facilities for boating and jetty rides in designated calm bay areas. The development will be well-connected with two main access roads—Savandurga-Manchanabele Road and a foreshore road—along with secondary entry points to ensure smooth traffic flow. Future plans include houseboats with overnight stay provisions and a ropeway offering breathtaking views of the Arkavathi Valley.

The project will follow a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model, with a concession period of 30 years. Once this period ends, the site and facilities will be handed back to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL). This development is poised to transform Manchanabele Dam into a premier tourism destination, blending eco-tourism, adventure, and leisure.

