Bengaluru rural MP Dr CN Manjunath gets stuck in traffic, hops on metro to reach meeting on time

BJP Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath experienced firsthand the notorious Bengaluru traffic but found a swift alternative in the city’s metro service on Monday. The MP was on his way from Magadi to South End Circle to attend an important meeting with a group of doctors.(X/@DrCNManjunath)

The MP was on his way from Magadi to South End Circle to attend an important meeting with a group of doctors scheduled for 3.30 pm.

Stuck in traffic and running out of time, Dr Manjunath decided to hop on the Namma Metro, which helped him reach his destination on time. Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "I was supposed to reach South End Circle to attend an important meeting with a group of doctors by 3.30 p., but got stuck in traffic on my way from Magadi. But still managed to reach on time, Thanks to #NammaMetro."

Dr Manjunath is an eminent cardiologist and former Director of government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and brother-in-law of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

In June 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Manjunath defeated DK Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, in the Bangalore Rural constituency, in a big blow to the ruling party in Karnataka.

Asia’s most traffic-congested city

Recently, Bengaluru earned a dubious distinction, ranking among the worst cities in Asia for traffic congestion. According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, drivers in the city spend an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers.

This adds up to approximately 132 additional hours each year spent in traffic during peak hours, as reported by NDTV.

Despite being a major tech hub with rapid urban development, Bengaluru continues to grapple with severe traffic issues. The city’s expanding population and infrastructure have not been enough to alleviate road congestion, making travel slower than many other cities in Asia.

