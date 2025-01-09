'Why can’t they stick to English?’: Nikhil Kamath’s new podcast teaser ignites debate over his use of Hindi

Nikhil Kamath’s newly released podcast on, WTF is with Nikhil Kamath, has ignited a heated debate, particularly among Kannadigas, due to his use of Hindi in a teaser clip. In the short clip shared on social media, Nikhil Kamath reminds his guest of their past encounter.(X/Nikhil Kamath)

The episode teaser features Kamath conversing in Hindi with a guest, recounting their last meeting during a startup conference in Bengaluru.

The interaction sparked controversy as many viewers felt that the use of Hindi was unnecessary, especially given the regional context of the podcast.

In the short clip shared on social media, Kamath reminds his guest of their past encounter, where the guest had asked him questions at the conference, leading to a laugh that further fueled speculation about the guest’s identity. This sparked reactions from users, particularly those from Karnataka, who expressed their displeasure over the choice of language.

How did X users react?

On X (formerly Twitter), the reactions were swift and sharp. One user wrote, “Whoever may the person be — it’s sad to listen to a #kannadiga speaking in Hindi. Why can’t they stick to English? Develop some self-respect. Don’t be servile to a language which has got the only agenda to wipe out our language identity, loot our land & history.”

Another user shared their frustration, saying, “I am waiting @nikhilkamathcio and @Nithin0dha speak in Kannada in any of their podcasts. I guess it never happens. No doubt both are Kannadiga but unlike all elite Kannadigas they prefer English and Hindi over Kannada. We Kannadigas are doomed.”

The debate also spiraled into criticism of non-Kannadigas who refuse to learn the local language. One user pointed out the irony of fluency in Hindi, saying, “Born and brought up in Bengaluru, never worked in any North Indian state, yet I can speak Hindi fluently. But IT professionals in Bengaluru can't learn Kannada, even after living here for years.”

