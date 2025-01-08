Mohandas Pai proposes reward for reporting traffic violations in Bengaluru, just like Vietnam

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai recently shared his thoughts on a traffic enforcement initiative, suggesting it as an idea for Bengaluru’s police. Pai was reacting to a post about Vietnam's new system, which rewards citizens for reporting traffic violations. Mohandas Pai (PTI)

Under the scheme, individuals who report someone breaking traffic laws can earn a 10 per cent bounty if the offender is fined.

In his post, Pai tagged Bengaluru’s traffic police and Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara, emphasizing the potential benefits of such a system in the city.

Check out his post here:

How did X users react?

X users reacted with mixed opinions to Mohandas Pai's suggestion of a traffic violation reporting system in Bengaluru. One user pointed out potential issues, saying, “We know that the traffic 'vigilantes' will mostly report non-KA vehicles. There will be a legit bias. So maybe not that good an idea.” Others pointed out the potential for exploitation, with one user sarcastically commenting, “Yes, we have many unemployed people.”

Some users also proposed ways to improve the idea. One suggested, “The reporting person should be anonymous so he gets his full reward money!” However, others expressed concerns about the practical implications. “Yes, we need it, but how do we control people sitting on the traffic junction, medians, and on zebra crossings taking pictures! That’s another chaos…” another user noted.

A particularly humorous response came from a user imagining the potential for profit, saying, “I can earn a million daily in Mumbai just by reporting delivery app riders going berserk. Add to this the young boys on bikes and share-a-cab cars & vans, and I can double my income. Frankly, it seems most are drunk driving here or seem to be living in video games with many lives.”

