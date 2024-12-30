Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai slams IndiGo over poor treatment: 'Sitting without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru'

A recent incident has put India’s budget airline IndiGo under scrutiny after a passenger, Mohandas Pai, a Padma Shri Awardee and former CFO and Board Member at Infosys, accused the airline of failing to provide basic amenities during a flight delay. Pai, travelling on flight 6E 7407, shared his ordeal on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that passengers were left to sit on the hot tarmac in Bengaluru without air conditioning. According to the post, the air conditioning was only turned on after passengers protested, forcing the staff to use a tarmac generator. Ex-Infosys CFO took to X to criticise IndiGo for delays, poor service, and lack of basic amenities.(Representational Image/Pexel)

“Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after protest staff using tarmac generator for AC. Pl change your protocol,” Pai wrote, criticising the airline for its poor handling of the situation.

Responding to the complaint, IndiGo issued a two-part statement on X, emphasising their commitment to customer comfort. "Sir, thank you for taking the time to meet our airport team. At IndiGo, customer comfort is of utmost importance to us. We assure you that your feedback is noted and we will share it with the concerned team for necessary review," the airline stated, expressing gratitude for the passenger’s patience and understanding.

The post triggered a flurry of responses, with several users sharing their negative experiences with the airline. One user recounted their daughter’s ordeal after a Bengaluru-to-Delhi flight, stating that she had to wait over an hour for her baggage with no assistance from IndiGo staff. Another passenger, a senior citizen, shared how their Goa-to-Bengaluru flight, scheduled for 1 PM, was rescheduled twice, ultimately departing at 11:30 PM and forcing them to cancel their tickets, incurring a loss of ₹7,000.

Take a look at the post:

This controversy follows another recent incident involving IndiGo, where a video went viral of a man serving tea to passengers aboard an IndiGo aircraft.

