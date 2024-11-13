Bengaluru to face water supply disruption between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm on Thursday: Report

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a disruption in water supply on Thursday, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, due to urgent repair work. Cauvery Water Supply Scheme will be shut down for two hours.

According to Deccan Herald report, the repairs will involve replacing the 220 kV High Level Bus GOS and other equipment along the 220 kV power line between the Vrishabhavathi 220 kV power plant and the Tataguni power plant.

As part of this work, the Tataguni 220 kV power station and all water pumping equipment in the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme will be shut down for two hours. This will result in a temporary disruption of water supply across all stages of the Cauvery water system.

Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar last month launched the highly anticipated Cauvery Phase 5 Water project for resolving Karnataka's water crisis.

The Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project is among the largest of its kind in India, designed to supply water to approximately 5 million people in Bengaluru. This monumental project includes the construction of India's largest water treatment plant, with a capacity of 775 MLD. The project is further supported by a cutting-edge flood control system to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Three advanced booster pumping stations have been constructed at TK Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni, allowing water to be pumped to an elevation of 450 meters - roughly the height of a 50-story building through steel pipes ranging from 500mm to 2200mm in diameter. These pipes cover a distance of approximately 110 kilometers to deliver water to Bengaluru. The project required the use of 145,000 metric tonnes of steel and 2.4 crore man-hours to complete, making it a feat of modern engineering.

