Karnataka by-polls 2024 live updates: Voting begins in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur
This by-election is a critical test for both the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance, as they vie to secure these seats and bolster their influence in Karnataka.
As polling kicks off in Karnataka's key constituencies—Channapatna, Shiggon, and Sandur—we bring you live updates throughout the day. Stay tuned....Read More
Why winning Channapatna is vital for Congress?
Winning Channapatna is vital for Congress, particularly for deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, who are aiming to strengthen their presence in Ramanagara district. Congress is counting on Yogeshwara to help them secure this foothold in the Vokkaliga-dominated region, where Kumaraswamy’s family also has deep roots. Read more here.
How many seats are up for grabs in all three constituencies?
Thirty one candidates are in the fray from Channapatna, while Sandur and Shiggaon have six and eight contenders, respectively.
Voters queue up at polling stations in Channapatna. Watch
7 lakh voters, 45 candidates
The voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. More than seven lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in about 770 polling stations in Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna, where a total of 45 candidates are in the fray.
Who are the key candidates?
Channapatna
Vacated by: Former CM and current Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
JDS candidate: Nikhil Kumaraswamy (son of Kumaraswamy), contesting on an NDA ticket.
Congress candidate: CP Yogeshwar, five-time MLA, joined Congress from BJP.
Shiggon
Vacated by: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai.
BJP candidate: Bharat Bommai (son of Basavaraj Bommai).
Congress candidate: Yasir Ahmed Khan.
Sandur
Vacated by: Congress leader E Tukaram, contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress candidate: E Annapurna (wife of Tukaram).
BJP candidate: Bangaru Hanumanthu, close aide of mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, BJP ST Morcha president, and Kannada film actor.