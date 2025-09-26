Bengaluru to get adaptive traffic signals at 110 junctions. Here’s what you need to know

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday cleared several key proposals, including the installation of adaptive traffic signals across 110 major junctions in Bengaluru in a bid to ease the city’s notorious traffic congestion. The project will be implemented under the Karnataka State Road Safety Fund. (PTI)

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, said the project will be implemented under the Karnataka State Road Safety Fund at an estimated cost of ₹56.45 crore, news agency PTI reported.

Unlike the current fixed-interval system, the new signaling technology will operate dynamically, adjusting signal timings automatically based on real-time traffic density, officials explained according to the agency.

Other cabinet decisions Debris management: The government has approved administrative and tender clearance for the collection and disposal of 1,750 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste per day through a public-private partnership model within the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s jurisdiction. This will be executed in three packages—one handling 750 tonnes per day and two handling 500 tonnes each.

Karnataka Rent Act amendment: The cabinet cleared the Karnataka Rent (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to align state law with the Centre’s Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023. The amendments aim to decriminalise certain provisions, rationalise penalties, and promote trust-based governance to improve ease of living and doing business.

Fire and Emergency Services: Administrative approval was granted for a ₹329 crore revised action plan under the 15th Finance Commission to expand and modernise the State Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Karnataka Bhavan renovation: Renovation and development of Karnataka Bhavan-2 (Sharavati) at Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, was approved at a cost of ₹16.30 crore.

Civil services training rules: The cabinet approved the Karnataka State Civil Services (Compulsory Training for Promotion) Rules, 2025, which mandate training for government officials in line with their cadre responsibilities.

Medical equipment purchase: Approval was also granted for the purchase of robotic medical equipment worth ₹20 crore for the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, Bengaluru.

(With PTI inputs)