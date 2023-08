Bengaluru to see 4-hour power outages in many areas today, tomorrow; Check our full area list

Karnataka capital Bengaluru's power supply companies have scheduled some more power cuts for the weekend, i.e., on Saturday and Sunday amid carrying out several projects. According to data shared by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), these works include Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, road widening, underground drainage plant electrification and quarterly maintenance work.

Bengaluru city faces frequent power cuts as officials undertake many projects.(AP)

Most of the power cuts have been scheduled between 10am to 4pm, resulting in four-hour outages, however some works may be extended till 5pm. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to witness outages:

August 12, Saturday

All urban feeders connected to Challakere town and areas belonging to Duggaravara, Reddyhalli, Siddapura and Nannivala, Nagaramgere Panchayath limit, Bhramhasagara, Bommasamudra, Bangalore Road, Chikkavalli, Holavanahally, Thagarighatta, Hulikunte, Suvarnamukki, Godrahalli, Kemenahalli, Sompura, Kodalahalli, B. D. Pura, H. V. Palya, Lakshmi Bai Solar Panel, Kodagihalli, Chengavi, N. S. Devarahatti, Surigenahalli, Ungra, Kunnala, Koppa, Nagasandra, Kodigehalli, Changavi, Hosapalya, Mallappanahalli, Konanakere, Kodihalli, Kadashettyhalli, H. S. Hally, Bennuru, Mallenahally, Gangasandra, Kadaba, Byalahalli, D. K. Hally, Belvatha, HAL Water Supply, Thogarighatta, Hosuru, Chinnayanapalya, Kenchanahalli, Idaguru, C. S Pura, Naranhally, Manekuppe, Gaddehally, Peddanahalli, Byadigere, Kallur, Hindiskere, K. Kallahalli, Ankalakoppa, Manchihalli, Kurubarahalli, Benakanaguni, B. G. Halli, Madapatna, Mallenahalli, T. Palya, Pendranahalli, Padugudi, all 11 KV feeders of Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi and Nandihalli sub-stations, Chola Nagar, Anand Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Jayamahal Millers Road, Nanandi Durga Road, Marrappa Garden, J C Nagar MEI Block, P & T Colony, Ganagnagar, R T Nagar, Patil Miniyappa Layout, Babu Reddy Layout, Sanjaynagar, CV Raman Road and Sultan Palya, Chikkammanni Layout, Jeevan Bheema Nagara, Saraswathi Nagara, Jayanagara and its surrounding areas, SJM Nagara, SMK Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara and other areas, Hirekogaluru, Somanahalu, Belliganudu, Gollarahalli, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogaluu, Geddalahatti, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Hosadurga town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath, Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages, Agrahara, Gundimadu, Kunagali and Basapura.

August 13, Sunday

CIPSA, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, Industrial, KM Halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga Mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli, Ranevalves, Tavarekere, Mulukunte, Sasalu, Holakallu, Cholamballi, Virupasandra, Honnudike, CNNL, Arehalli, Maskal, Vahini Pipes, Jolumaranahalli, Kanteerava Stadium, Sampangirama Nagara, KR Circle, Race Cource Road, High Court, Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Industrial area and its surrounding areas, Hosadurga town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath, Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages, KIADB industrial area, Antharasanahalli, Ashoka Road, Old Bus Stand, Agrahara surrounding areas, Belagumba, Kunduru, Bhagayanagara, Agrahara, Gundimadu, Kunagali, Basapura, Challakere road surroundings, Industrial area surroundings, Kamanabavi Badavane, Jogimatti Road, Kote Road surroundings, ZP Office surrounding areas, Teachers Colony, IUDP Layout area, DS Halli, Kunchignahalli, Ingaladhalhalli, Kennedelau and surrounding areas, Inhalli, Seebara, Siddavanadurga surrounding areas, Madanayakanahalli and Yelaverthy surrounding areas.