Bengaluru to witness power disruptions today and tomorrow

Many areas in Bengaluru might face power cuts today and tomorrow, i.e., Friday and Saturday as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL), which is the sole distributor of electricity in the southern state, will be carrying out a number of maintenance works, data uploaded onto the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website indicated. The BESCOM schedules more maintenance and repair projects on weekends as the grid's load is significantly lighter. (HT Archive)

These works majorly include periodical maintenance projects for the fourth quarter, along with breaker replacement and under ground cable re-arrangement projects. Most of these will be carried out between 10 am and 4 pm, resulting in around six-hour power outages. However, some works may take longer until 5 pm.

The BESCOM schedules maintenance and repair projects frequently in the Karnataka capital, along with other works such as gap linking, tree trimming, maintenance of conductors, pipe laying, and Jalasiri water supply work. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

February 24, Friday

Mellekatte, Aanaji, Kitturu, Kandanakovi and surrounding areas, Honnur, Basavanalu, Industry, Malleshattihalli, Kadajji, Avaragere, Anagodu, Bethur, Putaganalu, Igooru, Chikkanahalli, NJY Rampura, Anekonda, Mahaveera, Ravi, Goshale, Lingadahalli and STP Avaragere Industry and surrounding area, all 11 kilovolt (KV) feeders of 66 KV Avaragere, Mellekatte, Kadajji MUSS, Malebennur TMC area, Komaranahalli, Guddadahalli, Chikkahavlivana, Nandigudi, Ranganatha, Satyanarayana Camp, Rangapura , H. M. Doddi, Annahalli, M. G. Palya and surrounding areas.

February 25, Saturday

All 11 KV feeders of 66 KV Honnali and Banuvalli MUSS, 11 KV Trishul, Jayanagara, Ejukola, Nijalingappa, Mahanagara Palike, Durgambika , ESI Hospital, Nagara, Kelagote, Bank Colony, Gonuru, Belagatta, G R Halli, Vidhyanagara, Seebar, C G Hally, JCR Badavane, Chandravally, P K Hally, Mill Area, KWSSB, University