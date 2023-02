Bengaluru water supply to be hit on Sunday; Check affected areas: Report

Bengaluru city will face a disruption in water supply on Sunday as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is taking up some projects. Over 100 areas are set to be affected, Times Now reported. Disruption in the Cauvery water supply is expected to last 12 hours on Sunday, from 6 am to 6 pm. (HT FILE PHOTO/For representation)

The BWSSB will be working on upgrading and relocating some pipes that are laid near the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) Konena Agrahara - Nagawara Namma Metro line, and also link new pipes to the water supply line network.

This comes after a huge pothole surfaced last month on Bengaluru’s popular Brigade Road where underground tunnelling work of Gottigere–Nagawara Metro line was going on. A biker had also suffered minor injuries after trying to avoid the pothole.

Here is a list of affected areas:

MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Shantinagar, Nethaji Nagar, KP Agrahara, Binny Layout, Raghavendra Colony, Chamarajpet, Adarsh Nagar, Anjanappa Garden, Vidyapeeta, Srinivasa Nagar, Bank Colony, ITI Layout, Vivekananda Nagar, Katriguppe, Thyagaraja Nagar, Basavanagudi, Shastri Nagar, NR Colony, Banashankari I Stage, ISRO Layout, Srinagar, parts of Kumaraswamy Layout, Shanthala Nagar, Shantinagar, Anepalya, Austin Town, Ejipura, Viveknagar, Ashok Nagar, Richmond Town, Victoria Layout, Domlur, Command Hospital, HAL II Stage, Amarjyothi Layout, Kodihalli, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Bazaar Street, Ulsoor, Murphy Town, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Gowthampura, KR Garden, Kalasipalya, parts of Jayanagar, Tilaknagar, Adugodi, SG Palya, Brindavan Nagar, Maruthi Nagar and Jeevan Bima Nagar.