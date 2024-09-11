Bengaluru traffic advisory for Ganesha idol immersion today; Check restrictions, alternate routes

The Bengaluru traffic police department has issued a fresh advisory ahead of grand Ganesha idol immersion processions planned in several areas today. The department issued a circular and listed key roads where vehicles will be prohibited, as well as alternate routes that commuters can take instead. The Bengaluru traffic police announced several diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

A procession is set to take place within the Hongasandra Madivala Traffic Police Station jurisdiction today from 4 pm to 10 pm. It will start at the Hongasandra bus stop, proceed to Kodichikkanahalli Junction, and is expected to cause heavy traffic congestion, the advisory stated.

During this time, traffic heading towards Beguru from Kodichikkanahalli Junction via Hongasandra Main Road will be diverted at Kodichikkanahalli Junction, it read. Additionally, traffic approaching Kodichikkanahalli Junction on the Beguru Main Road will be redirected at the PK Kalyana Mantapa crossroad, marking the border of Hulimavu Traffic Police Station.

Instructions and Diversions:

– The vehicles coming towards Begun via Bommanahalli Junction on Hosuru main road can travel directly to Kudlugate and take a right turn there to reach Begun main road.

– The vehicles going from Bommanahalli Junction towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur will take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and proceed through D Mart Junction.

– The Vehicles coming from Begur towards Kodichikkanahalli can take a left turn near PK Kalayana Mantapa cross under Hulimavu Traffic police Station and reach Kodichikkanahalli via internal roads of Begun. Onward vehicles can reach Devarachikkanahalli main road and proceed towards bommanahalli Junction via Kodichikkanahalli Junction.

In a separate statement, the traffic department said Ganesha idols' immersion procession are also expected to take place in the limits of Halasuru Traffic Police Station. The procession starts from 80 feet and 100 feet road in Indiranagar and proceeds through Old Madras Road and concludes at Halasuru Lake, the notice said.

Restrictions:

1. Old Madras Road Anjaneya Junction - Kensington Junction - Gurdwara Junction.

2. Gangadhara Chetty Road Nagamma Temple Junction to Tiruvallavar statue Junction.

Alternative Routes:

1. Vehicles traveling from Indiranagar 80 ft Road and 100 ft Road via Old Madras Road should turn left at Anjaneya Junction, then follow Swami Vivekananda Road through Adarsh Junction, Ramaiah Junction, Kamadhenu Junction, Trinity Junction, and Webs Junction.

2. Vehicles heading from MG Road towards Old Madras Road should turn right at Ramaiah Junction, continue through Adarsha Junction, Anjaneya Junction, and Trinity Junction via Swami Vivekananda Road, then proceed through Kamadhenu Junction to reach Old Madras Road.

3. Vehicles coming from Cubbon Road should turn right at Manipal Junction, left at Webs Junction, and travel through Trinity Junction towards Swami Vivekananda Road.

4. Vehicles coming from Halasuru Road should proceed through Begum Mahal Junction from Bazar Street via Ramaiah Junction.

5. Vehicles traveling from Dickenson Road via St. John's Road towards Gangadhara Chetty Road should pass Nagamma Temple Junction, turn right at Sri Circle, continue through Ajanta Road, turn right at RBI Junction, then turn left at Thiruvallavar Statue Junction to reach Gangadhara Chetty Road.